Please enable Javascript to watch this video

THROOP -- Crews responded to a house fire in one Lackawanna County community after flames broke out in an attic.

According to police, the call came in around 6:45 p.m. Friday evening to the home along the 300 block of Rebecca Street in Throop.

People and pets were home at the time of the fire, but everyone was able to get out okay.

Fire officials don't know what caused the fire, but they say they believe the cause is not suspicious.