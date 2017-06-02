× Church Gears up for International Fest in Luzerne County

WRIGHT TOWNSHIP — A local church is gearing up for an international festival this weekend in Luzerne County.

Everything from tacos to Italian cakes to bratwurst can be found at St. Jude Parish in Mountain Top and it’s all for a good cause.

This is the sixth year for the festival. It also features games for children and young adults and a basket raffle.

A grand prize raffle drawing this year will offer the winner the choice of a seven-day trip for two to Ireland, or an eight-day trip for two to Italy, or an eight-day cruise for two through Venice and Greece or create your dream vacation; it’s a $5,000 value or $5,000 in CASH for the winner.

Suzanne Goldklang got a preview of the festival Friday morning.

QUICK FACTS

WHAT: St. Jude Parish International Fest.

WHERE: St. Jude Parish, 420 S. Mountain Blvd, Mountain Top, Pennsylvania 18707

WHEN: Saturday, June 3, from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday, June 4, from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

COST: It is free to attend the festival.

Head here for more information on the St. Jude Parish International Fest.