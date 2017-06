Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALEM TOWNSHIP -- Police in Wayne County are looking for the thieves who tried to steal an ATM from a business near Hamlin.

State police say the would-be thieves smashed the front doors of the Kwik Joes on Hamlin Highway sometime before 4 a.m. Thursday. The suspects then tied a chain around the machine and tried to drag it from the building. When that didn't work, they took off.

Anyone with information about the attempted theft is asked to call state police.