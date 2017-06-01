× States Fail to Reach Deal on Water Levels in Delaware River

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP — The groups controlling water flow on the upper Delaware River failed to reach an agreement before Wednesday night’s midnight deadline.

As a result, the amount of water in the river could drop.

Lower water levels could affect fishing and other businesses on the river from the uppermost corner of Pennsylvania in the Poconos all the way to Philadelphia.

Reservoirs just across the border from Wayne County, Pennsylvania supply water to both New York State and New Jersey.

New Jersey wants more water released from the reservoirs.

There is some good news, however, officials in New York State have agreed to release more water into the river than required–just not as much as New Jersey wants.

The Delaware River is governed by officials from New York, New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

The states still hope to reach a new agreement on water levels.