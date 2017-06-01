× “Smoke Free” Beaches in the Poconos

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP — There’s a new rule at Gouldsboro State Park in Coolbaugh Township, no smoking on the beach.

The news is welcome to some visitors who took to the water on this warm June day, including James Joyce from Scranton.

“I think it’s a good idea. It’s a family park, of course, with children and things like that, and the state provides designated areas for people who do want to smoke, so it’s not like they can’t smoke in the park at all,” said Joyce.

The restriction includes cigarettes, pipes, cigars and e-cigarettes.

Officials say the goal of “Smoke Free” beaches is to provide healthy outdoor activities for people who use this space.

The “Smoke Free” program started in 2013 and has expanded this year to include 39 of the 54 swimming beaches across the state.

“I think it’s a great idea. I hate seeing the smoking all over the place. I really do. I feel like I am constantly picking up cigarette butts all over even just here,” said Hope Wicks of Canadensis.

Even though you can’t smoke on the beach, there is a designated smoking section right nearby. There is even an ashtray where you can throw cigarette butts. That way you don’t litter the beach.

Holly Bramley lives in Blakeslee. She was spending some time in the sun on the docks. She admits she’s a smoker but doesn’t mind the restrictions. In fact, she thinks it’s a good thing.

“I don’t really mind because most places you can’t smoke in bars and stuff, so I just go to the areas you’re allowed it. It’s not that much of a big deal,” said Bramley.

Another “Smoke Free” beach in our area for this year is Ricketts Glen in Luzerne County.

For more information on smoking and other state park regulations, click here.