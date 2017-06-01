Scranton City Council Votes for State Attorney General to Examine Sewer Authority Sale

Posted 10:52 pm, June 1, 2017

SCRANTON — Scranton’s City Council voted four-to-one Thursday evening to ask Pennsylvania’s Attorney General to examine the Scranton Sewer Authority Sale.

Just last week, the sewer authority voted not to ask the State Auditor General to review the sale.

Critics have raised questions about why the deal cost $3.1 million dollars in legal fees. Scranton Mayor Bill Courtwright plans to hold a town hall meeting to address those concerns.

 

