BERLIN TOWNSHIP -- A man accused of trying to kill a 4-year-old boy in Wayne County learned his punishment on Thursday.

Frank Wojtowicz, 32, of Beach Lake was sentenced to eight to 22 years behind bars.

Wojtowicz pleaded guilty in April to attempted homicide.

Investigators say Wojtowicz repeatedly hit the 4 year old, and the child's mother, during an attack at a home near Beach Lake last November in Wayne County.