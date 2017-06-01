Past and Present Students Surprise Retiring Orchestra Teacher

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEWTON TOWNSHIP -- Students past and present had a surprise for a teacher from Lackawanna County who's retiring at the end of the school year.

Alumni spanning decades showed up to surprise Denise Searfoss at Abington Heights Middle School near Clarks Summit Wednesday night.

She has been the orchestra teacher at the school near Clarks Summit for the past 34 years.

Alumni were waiting for her after the show to play for her one last time.

One former student shared the impact Mrs. Searfoss had on his life.

"I wouldn't miss this for the world. She is a visionary. I'm actually a music teacher in Philadelphia. And I know that all of her former students and current students, strive to be better educators because of her," said Patrick Urban from Philadelphia.

Wednesday night's concert was one of Denise Searfoss' last at that school in Lackawanna County.