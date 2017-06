Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- The maestro of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic is stepping down.

Lawrence Loh has served as music director and conductor of the Philharmonic since 2005.

Loh will put down his baton at the end of the 2017-2018 season. He is moving on to become the music director of the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra.

WNEP is a proud sponsor of the Northeastern Pennsylvania Philharmonic, and we wish Lawrence Loh all the best.