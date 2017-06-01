× New Signs Installed Directing Traffic to Downtown Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG — New signs were installed in the Poconos Thursday directing people to downtown shopping in Stroudsburg.

This is a busy time of year for businesses in the Poconos. Stroudsburg’s mayor applied for the official PennDOT signs last year.

The signs read “Specialty shops.” One can be seen off Interstate 80 on Dreher Avenue and another on Park Avenue in Stroudsburg. The blue posts are a way to get people shopping on busy Main Street.

Borough mayor and business owner Tarah Probst says she applied for the signs through PennDOT last year. They arrived this week and are now installed for all drivers to see.

“I am really excited that they are up,” said Probst. “They approved us for specialty shops and I think it really sticks out like a sore thumb, so I am really happy about it.”

The goal of the signs is to bring more foot traffic to downtown Stroudsburg.

Dan Whitehead owns Vertical Earth Mountain Sports. He says the signs were installed at a good time with tourist season basically here.

“It’s very important. The town, a big part of its success is tourism, so sometimes it’s good to have a sign to let you know which direction to go and it makes life easier for everyone else, too,” said Whitehead.

Business owners tell us there aren’t many signs out there letting people know that there is a lot of shopping to do in this part of Stroudsburg. The hope is that the new signs will bring more people to the area.

Sarah Pomilio owns Ellie Mae’s Closet on Main Street. She’s hoping the signs will bring more people into her store.

“Not many tourists even know we are down here,” Pomilio said. “A lot of the visitors up at Kalahari and things like that have no idea that a district like this exists, so it’s nice to have these signs down here.”

The signs cost the borough a little more than $600. The hope is to add more signs along Broad Street in the future.