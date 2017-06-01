Marian Catholic needed eight innings to edge Panther Valley 32 in the District Eleven semifinals. The Colts will meet Minersville for the 'AA" Title.
Marian Catholic thoughts on reaching District final
-
Marian Catholic Walks Off Against Panther Valley to Reach District Title Game
-
Marian Catholic vs Shenandoah
-
Tri-Valley vs Marian Catholic baseball
-
Pine Grove Softball Rolls Marian Catholic to Reach Schuylkill League Finals
-
Ryan’s Quick Road To Recovery Helped Him Play Baseball Again
-
-
State ‘AA’ Swimming Championships
-
Timberwolves Capture The 5A District 11 Championship-1st Time In School History
-
Sophomore Swimming Sensation Danny Berlitz Setting the Bar at Marian Catholic
-
PIAA Postpones Thursday Night Playoff Games
-
Woman Jumps on Hood, Clings to Windshield Wiper in Attempted Carjacking Caught on Video
-
-
Abington Heights Upsets Wyoming Valley West in District Title
-
Dallas Survives Valley View Rally to Win District 2 4A Baseball Title
-
Mid Valley vs Carbondale baseball