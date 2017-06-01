High School Students Put Their Homemade Quilts on Display

WATCH LIVE: President Trump Announces Paris Accord Decision

EXETER — High school seniors at Wyoming Area High School are showing off their handmade quilts inside the school’s gym in Exeter.

About 60 quilts made by students are on display.

The Wyoming Area Quilting Show also features baked goods and other handmade items for sale, including oven mitts, baby bibs, pillows, and more.

The show runs Thursday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the high school.

Money raised will benefit the quilting club and Little Eric’s Foundation, an organization helping pediatric cancer patients.

