Businesses and Apartments Damaged After Appliance Fire in Monroe County

CHESTNUTHILL TOWNSHIP — Authorities believe an air conditioner unit was to blame for a fire this afternoon that left a business and apartments damaged in one part of the Poconos.

Crews tell Newswatch 16 the fire started in an upstairs apartment near Brodheadsville.

While two people were home at the time the fire broke out, they were not injured.

The building that houses the business and apartments is owned by the Weir Lake Development Company. Workers tell us a meeting hall in the lower level only suffered smoke and water damage, but the upper apartments will need to be gutted after that blaze in Monroe County.