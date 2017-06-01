WATCH LIVE: President Trump Announces Paris Accord Decision

4 Pennsylvania Burgers Make Food Critic’s ‘Best Burgers in America’ List

Posted 3:17 pm, June 1, 2017, by

Fountain Porter PHOTO: Thrillist / Trevor Raab

PENNSYLVANIA  — A food critic has his list of the 100 best hamburgers in the country and four of them are in Pennsylvania.

Critic Kevin Alexander at Thrillist says that “if you can’t enjoy a shockingly underrated classic burger inside” Stinky’s Bar & Grill, a “divey Pittsburgh joint… you are going to have a very hard and sad life,” naming it the 44th best in the nation.

While “Stinky’s” landed the highest ranking for a Keystone State burger, three others made the list – all of them in Philadelphia:

98. The “Pope Burger” at The Pub on Passyunk East.

95. The “Cheese Burger” at Fountain Porter.

52. The “Sirloin Beef Burger with American and Grilled Onion” at Sketch Burger.

You can check out the full list here.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s