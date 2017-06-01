20 Pounds of Marijuana, Tens of Thousands in Cash Seized During Bust

Posted 8:17 am, June 1, 2017, by , Updated at 08:56AM, June 1, 2017

HAZLETON — A large amount of marijuana was seized by Hazleton police just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning on South Laurel Street.

After a two-month long investigation, police arrested Ayvi Marte for possession of 20 pounds of marijuana and other related charges.

Police say they found the drugs vacuum sealed in the 23-year-old’s car.

Marte also had around $57,000 in cash in his possession.

He is locked up in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

3 comments