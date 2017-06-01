20 Pounds of Marijuana, Tens of Thousands in Cash Seized During Bust
HAZLETON — A large amount of marijuana was seized by Hazleton police just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning on South Laurel Street.
After a two-month long investigation, police arrested Ayvi Marte for possession of 20 pounds of marijuana and other related charges.
Police say they found the drugs vacuum sealed in the 23-year-old’s car.
Marte also had around $57,000 in cash in his possession.
He is locked up in Luzerne County.
40.958418 -75.974647
3 comments
sonya
Now lets see if he gets low bail so he can get right back to selling. Thats whats going on in our system these days people.
Snapper
Does this person have to pay taxes on that $ 57,000 LOL!
southbound
Trump’s got your ride waiting. Don’t come back!