20 Pounds of Marijuana, Tens of Thousands in Cash Seized During Bust

HAZLETON — A large amount of marijuana was seized by Hazleton police just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning on South Laurel Street.

After a two-month long investigation, police arrested Ayvi Marte for possession of 20 pounds of marijuana and other related charges.

Police say they found the drugs vacuum sealed in the 23-year-old’s car.

Marte also had around $57,000 in cash in his possession.

He is locked up in Luzerne County.