Two Facing Charges After Report of Trespassing Led to Chase

SPRINGBROOK TOWNSHIP — A report of trespassing led police on a chase Tuesday night from Lackawanna County to Luzerne County.

State police found Michael Giannetti and Vanessa Chiavacci, both of Old Forge, at the American Water Treatment facility in Springbrook Township just before 11 p.m.

The duo took off on Route 502 and led troopers on an 11-mile chase which ended in Avoca on Carroll Street when police forced the car to stop.

Giannetti took off on foot into a nearby field where he was later captured.

Troopers say Giannetti admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking marijuana a few hours earlier.

Chiavacci is facing drug charges and Giannetti is facing reckless endangerment and other related charges after that chase in Luzerne and Lackawanna counties.