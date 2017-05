Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- A two-county chase that began as a traffic stop in Luzerne County ended Tuesday night on Interstate 81 North near Scranton.

Police say the 10-mile chase began when the driver of a white pickup took off when officers tried to pull him over on Wyoming Avenue in Forty Fort after 10 p.m.

Authorities haven't said who the driver is, or why he took off in the first place.