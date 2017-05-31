Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Luzerne County with the Pennsylvania Game Commission as they continue their peregrine falcon research. We'll rappel to a nest, gather up the chicks, and band them in order to track their movements. We've got all that plus people and places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Peregrine Falcon Research
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Musky Trapping and Week 3 of the Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest
-
This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Upland Game Bird Hunt
-
Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest 2017
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing
-
Life at Sea: A Look at Life Aboard “The Mighty Ike”
-
-
Back Down The Pennsylvania Road to Snag a Big One
-
Cannabis Festival Can’t ‘Adopt A Highway’
-
Frances Slocum Musky Netting & Hall’s Fishing Frenzy Contest Clue #7
-
Frein Guilty on All Charges
-
Remembering Cpl. Bryon Dickson as His Killer is Sentenced
-
-
Power To Save March, 2017 Special
-
Fallen Officers Honored in Nation’s Capital
-
Pennsylvania People and Places & POL Outdoor Club Drawing