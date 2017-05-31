This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Peregrine Falcon Research

Posted 10:17 am, May 31, 2017, by

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Luzerne County with the Pennsylvania Game Commission as they continue their peregrine falcon research.  We'll rappel to a nest, gather up the chicks, and band them in order to track their movements.  We've got all that plus people and places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s