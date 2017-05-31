This week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life: Peregrine Falcon Research

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Coming up this week on Pennsylvania Outdoor Life, we'll head to Luzerne County with the Pennsylvania Game Commission as they continue their peregrine falcon research. We'll rappel to a nest, gather up the chicks, and band them in order to track their movements. We've got all that plus people and places and a product giveaway and it's all Sunday night at 6:30 only on WNEP.