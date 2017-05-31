Teacher Accused of Molesting Students in Lackawanna County

Scranton -- Investigators said an instructor at The Career Technology Center of Lackawanna County in Scranton is accused of having inappropriate contact with several of his students.
Richard Humphrey of West Wyoming turned himself into police Wednesday.
Court paperwork shows Humphrey, who is an automotive tech instructor at the school along Rockwell Avenue, is accused of molesting seven boys in his classes ages 16 to 18.
According to investigators, one of the man's victims came forward earlier this month and told authorities that Humphrey molested him in class and that he knew it had happened to other boys.
Humphrey has been charged him with corruption of minors, indecent assault and institutional sexual assault.
Board members for the Career Technology Center said Humphrey has been suspended and counseling services have been set up for the seven alleged victims in Scranton.
