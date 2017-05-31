Restitution Included in Sentence After Fire Destroyed Pizza Shop, Apartment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FREELAND -- The man police say is responsible for a fire that destroyed a business and apartment in Luzerne County was sentenced Wednesday morning.

David Barna was sentenced to seven years probation.

Last month, he pleaded no contest to reckless burning.

Police say Barna set a fire in an alley on Centre Street in Freeland back in 2015 that ended up destroying a pizza restaurant and the apartment above it.

In addition to probation, Barna must pay nearly $80,000 in restitution to the fire victims.