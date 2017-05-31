President Trump, The Internet Have Fun With His Viral ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

WASHINGTON — Half a sentence and a typo from the President of the United States are the most-talked about trends on the Internet.

So here’s what we know happened.

President Donald Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” a clause with no context, at 12:06 a.m. ET Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m., the tweet garnered more than 108,000 retweets and more than 135,000 likes.

The tweet was finally deleted about 5:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.

At 6:09 a.m., Trump took ownership of the gaff, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

Who can figure out the true meaning of "covfefe" ??? Enjoy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2017

The Internet responded the only way the Interent knows how – hilariously:

okay this is the best I've got #covfefe pic.twitter.com/CAD8UrP9hI — Jackson Dame (@jacksondame) May 31, 2017

Police departments even got in on the act:

Roads are still slick from last night's rain. Please use your wipers and drive with covfefe — Philadelphia Police (@PhillyPolice) May 31, 2017

Heck, one guy got the custom ‘covfefe’ license plate!

My dad just bought the CA license plate "COVFEFE." #covfefe pic.twitter.com/WT5bXDTRN3 — Talya Cooper (@talicoop) May 31, 2017

Naturally, late night host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t pass this up:

what makes me saddest is that I know I'll never write anything funnier than #covfefe — Jimmy Kimmel (@jimmykimmel) May 31, 2017

Memes, why’d it have to be memes.

My contribution to #covfefe

G'night Twitter and thanks for the belly laughs pic.twitter.com/2851MIWnF3 — Stacey Startzel (@sstarz75) May 31, 2017

Don’t leave the Scottish out:

And finally, this Twitter war between two mythical ‘covfefe’ accounts:

No, you fool! It is I who have been summoned! By the Great Orb of T'kketh! — the Wizard Covfefe (@CovfefeW) May 31, 2017

IT IS YOU WHO ARE THE FOOL OLD MAN. — Covfefe the Strong (@CovfefeS) May 31, 2017

So what does ‘covfefe’ mean? We may never know.

Most likely, ‘covfefe’ was intended to be coverage, but that’s no fun.

No word from Merriam-Webster on whether they’ll add it to the dictionary next year.