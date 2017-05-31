President Trump, The Interent Have Fun With His Viral ‘Covfefe’ Tweet

Posted 10:22 am, May 31, 2017, by , Updated at 10:34AM, May 31, 2017

Trump's tweet is the latest example of his ability to draw attention on social media

WASHINGTON — Half a sentence and a typo from the President of the United States are the most-talked about trends on the Internet.

So here’s what we know happened.

President Donald Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” a clause with no context, at 12:06 a.m. ET Wednesday.

As of 4 a.m., the tweet garnered more than 108,000 retweets and more than 135,000 likes.

The tweet was finally deleted about 5:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.

At 6:09 a.m., Trump took ownership of the gaff, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”

The Internet responded the only way the Interent knows how – hilariously:

Police departments even got in on the act:

Heck, one guy got the custom ‘covfefe’ license plate!

Naturally, late night host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t pass this up:

Memes, why’d it have to be memes.

Don’t leave the Scottish out:

And finally, this Twitter war between two mythical ‘covfefe’ accounts:

So what does ‘covfefe’ mean?  We may never know.

Most likely, ‘covfefe’ was intended to be coverage, but that’s no fun.

No word from Merriam-Webster on whether they’ll add it to the dictionary next year.

4 comments