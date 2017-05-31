President Trump, The Interent Have Fun With His Viral ‘Covfefe’ Tweet
WASHINGTON — Half a sentence and a typo from the President of the United States are the most-talked about trends on the Internet.
So here’s what we know happened.
President Donald Trump tweeted “Despite the constant negative press covfefe,” a clause with no context, at 12:06 a.m. ET Wednesday.
As of 4 a.m., the tweet garnered more than 108,000 retweets and more than 135,000 likes.
The tweet was finally deleted about 5:50 a.m. ET Wednesday.
At 6:09 a.m., Trump took ownership of the gaff, tweeting: “Who can figure out the true meaning of “covfefe” ??? Enjoy!”
The Internet responded the only way the Interent knows how – hilariously:
Police departments even got in on the act:
Heck, one guy got the custom ‘covfefe’ license plate!
Naturally, late night host Jimmy Kimmel couldn’t pass this up:
Memes, why’d it have to be memes.
Don’t leave the Scottish out:
And finally, this Twitter war between two mythical ‘covfefe’ accounts:
So what does ‘covfefe’ mean? We may never know.
Most likely, ‘covfefe’ was intended to be coverage, but that’s no fun.
No word from Merriam-Webster on whether they’ll add it to the dictionary next year.
4 comments
Liberal stupidity is frightening
Where’s the Kathy Griffin story CNNWNEP ?? Don’t like that one do you but does show how the left and it’s messengers have similar views with ISIS
TOMTOM
He’s not ACTING like an idiot…He is one.
Walter White
COVFEFE NEWS!!! SAD!
Real American
I love our president… making america great again, and giving a laugh, be it unintentional. Lets watch the liberals explode trying to understand.