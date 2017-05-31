Pottsville Baseball Beats NW Lehigh to Advance to DXI 4A Title

The Pottsville baseball team beat Northwestern Lehigh 6-1 in the District XI 4A semifinals. With the win, the Crimson Tide will advance to face Wilson in the district championship game.
