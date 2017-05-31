Outdoor Contractors Happy to See Some Nice Weather

LUZERNE COUNTY -- The sun was shining and concrete was drying on four blocks in West Pittston after days of wet weather slowed down outdoor projects.

"This morning was a little scary waking up in bed and it was pouring out. But we gave it a go. It cleared up, and we got our work done for the day," Ross Giarratano, a foreman for Balchune Construction, said.

Workers said the rain pushes their progress back because it can be dangerous and difficult to use heavy machinery.

"It's just that when you're doing stuff like this, if it's pouring, there's not much you can do because it's all mud," Albert Oliveri, an operator for Balchune Construction, said.

They were not the only ones happy to nail down some work on Wednesday. The beautiful weather made it easier for people who work on roofs in Hanover Township to get their jobs done, too.

"In roofing, bad weather generates work sometimes, unfortunately for homeowners and commercials properties. But we do what we can," David Chiampi, owner of Champion Roofing, said.

However, even when those gray clouds come out, contractors said they know who to trust.

"We pay attention to the radar because we know Newswatch 16 is good for it," Chiampi said.

You can bet contractors are keeping their fingers crossed for a drier June.

