Network of Care Aims to Help Veterans Across Pennsylvania

POTTSVILLE -- The click of a mouse can now help veterans in Schuylkill County ease back into civilian life. State lawmakers joined Pottsville Career Link to show off a website called "Network of Care" designed specifically for veterans.

"There's no better time than I think the week following Memorial Day to remind every veteran in this region that are a lot of services and they are readily accessible," said Sen. David Argall, R-29th District.

"Network of Care" doesn't require a login, but a quick search shows all the job opportunities and other services available in Schuylkill County at places including the VA, the Department of Defense and the Pennsylvania Department of Military and Veterans Affairs.

"In Schuylkill County, we have one of the largest concentration of veterans anywhere in the Commonwealth and this is the kind of the information they at their finger tips so they can find someone to give them the assistance they need," said Rep. Neal Goodman, D-123rd District.

Tim Dowd of Frackville is a former Marine and says Career Link already helps veterans transition from military to civilian life.

"They guide the veterans to help themselves build resumes and try to help them with their interviews," said Dowd.

Now, he's grateful to have the Network of Care as one more avenue to help find the right opportunity.

"It depends on the person like what bills they have they are just looking for a better paying job," said Dowd.

For more information visit: Network of Care.