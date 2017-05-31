Dan Keer hit the game winning RBI double and the Marian Catholic baseball team walked off with a 3-2 win in eight innings over Panther Valley in the District XI 2A semifinals.
Marian Catholic Walks Off Against Panther Valley to Reach District Title Game
