Arlington Road in Spring

Posted 7:24 pm, May 31, 2017, by

The weather this spring hasn't always been kind to us, but if you know where to look, you could find spring, as Mike Stevens shows us on the Pennsylvania Road in Luzerne County.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s