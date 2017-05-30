Wilkes-Barre Club Makes Donation to City Police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILKES-BARRE -- A nightclub in Wilkes-Barre made a donation to law enforcement charities on Tuesday.

The Ali Baba Liquor Lounge hosted a concert by internationally known rapper Uncle Murda earlier this month.

Some of the rapper's songs had law enforcement officers on edge as they touched on topics such as cops killing unarmed black men.

The club's owner pledged to donate part of the proceeds from the show to an organization that helps fallen officers.

That promise was fulfilled Tuesday with a check presentation to the Wilkes-Barre Police Department's K-9 unit, Police Activities League, and Officers Remembered Fund.