Three Mile Island Nuclear Power Plant to Close in 2019

Posted 12:10 pm, May 30, 2017, by and , Updated at 12:09PM, May 30, 2017

Three Mile Island Nuclear Generating Station

HARRISBURG — The most well known nuclear facilities in the country is closing.

Exelon, the owner of the Three Mile Island Generating Station, says it plans to close the facility in 2019.

The nuclear facility’s unit 2 reactor was the site of a partial meltdown in March of 1979.

The most serious nuclear incident in the U.S. led to changes in training and emergency response to nuclear emergencies.

The plant has been in operation for the nearly forty years since the incident, but now in a statement, Exelon blames state policies for the closure.

Three Mile Island employs nearly 700 workers.

