State Rep. Kevin Haggerty Cited for Harassment

Posted 6:20 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:29PM, May 30, 2017

DUNMORE -- State Representative Kevin Haggerty has been cited with simple harassment for an alleged fight with his wife who has a protection from abuse order against him.

According to the PFA, Jennifer Haggerty says her husband threw two water bottles at her earlier this month.

Haggerty faces a fine for the simple harassment citation in Lackawanna County.

Last week, Jennifer Haggerty filed for divorce from the state representative.

Kevin Haggerty is scheduled to be in family court Wednesday morning for a hearing on the protection from abuse order.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s