State Rep. Kevin Haggerty Cited for Harassment

DUNMORE -- State Representative Kevin Haggerty has been cited with simple harassment for an alleged fight with his wife who has a protection from abuse order against him.

According to the PFA, Jennifer Haggerty says her husband threw two water bottles at her earlier this month.

Haggerty faces a fine for the simple harassment citation in Lackawanna County.

Last week, Jennifer Haggerty filed for divorce from the state representative.

Kevin Haggerty is scheduled to be in family court Wednesday morning for a hearing on the protection from abuse order.