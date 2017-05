Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SCRANTON -- Police took aim at a home during a standoff in Scranton.

Officers shut down Wheeler Avenue when investigators say a man was inside the house with a two-year-old child.

Authorities say that man's wife called police after an argument, saying there were guns inside. It ended peacefully.

It ended peacefully.

So far, no charges have been filed in that standoff in Scranton.