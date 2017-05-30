New Businesses in Selinsgrove Attracted by Thruway Project

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SELINSGROVE -- When the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project is finished, drivers will have a more direct route from Selinsgrove to Interstate 80.

Snyder County officials say that's attracting business owners to open up shop in Selinsgrove.

A ribbon was cut at Sire Advertising in downtown Selinsgrove Tuesday, welcoming the business to Snyder County, but the cheers did not stop there. A few minutes later, officials cut another ribbon and then another one.

There were five ribbon cuttings in all. Kelly O'Brien Gavin is the executive director of Rural Business Innovation out of Bloomsburg. The company helps foster job growth by helping business owners.

She tells Newswatch 16 some of the businesses get tax credit incentives for opening here, but a big reason businesses are coming to Selinsgrove is because of the Central Susquehanna Valley Thruway project.

"We do believe that Selinsgrove is on the cusp of hitting that next level of economic development and having a more vibrant downtown," said O'Brien Gavin.

One of the businesses that opened is Bodmer Family Footcare. Dr. David Bodmer grew up in Selinsgrove and moved back from New Jersey.

"It's great. I'm really happy and thankful to see the community really turn itself around because I spent so much time here and this is my home," Dr. Bodmer said.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 there's going to be another event this summer welcoming even more businesses to downtown Selinsgrove.

"We've got service industry coming in. The brewery is something that's been being developed for over two years." O'Brien Gavin said.

Linda Hickman lives in nearby Kratzerville and enjoys shopping on Market Street in Selinsgrove.

"I think they need to keep adding because I would love to come down here more," Hickman said.

Officials tell Newswatch 16 the plan is to add even more businesses in Selinsgrove, leading up to the expected opening of the new thruway in 2024.