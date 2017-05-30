Mother of Kids Left Home Alone Facing Drug Charges

Posted 5:44 pm, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 05:32PM, May 30, 2017

NORTH MANHEIM TOWNSHIP -- The mother of three children found home alone is facing drug charges in Schuylkill County.

State police say Tiffany George called troopers to her home in North Manheim Township Friday to talk about an incident.

According to troopers, they saw George attempt to throw a plastic baggie away. They took it and determined it contained methamphetamine.

Earlier this month, Cecil Kutz, the father of her children, was arrested for allegedly leaving them alone, locking a 22 month old in a homemade cage, leaving a one year old in a playpen, and leaving a one day old in a baby seat.

