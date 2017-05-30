Monroe County Reassessment in Data Collection Phase

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARRETT TOWNSHIP -- If you live in Barrett Township near Mountainhome, you may have received a knock on your door by someone in a bright green vest.

These crews are collecting data as part of an ongoing reassessment project in Monroe County.

Ken Mansley lives in the area. He's waiting for his home to get measured. He hopes the reassessment means he'll pay less.

"I think the taxes we are paying now are a little bit high for the area we are in. I'm hoping after the reassessment, they will go down a little bit," said Mansley.

The county-wide project began last July with crews from Tyler Technologies taking pictures of homes throughout the county. The reassessment is an attempt to give property owners an even playing field when it comes to property taxes. It's been nearly 30 years since a reassessment was done in this area.

"Different types of properties go up in value at different rates, so perhaps the current assessments of different types of properties are at different levels of value," said Gynt Grube, Tyler Technologies Project Manager.

Officials say during the data collection phase, they need to ask each homeowner how many rooms and other features are in the home.

With more than 100,000 homes to assess in the Monroe County area, this is a process that definitely takes some time and when people aren't home when the assessors show up, they can't get all their information.

"It does take time to go through each individual property and make sure everything is accurate and correct," said Ryan Zuck, Tyler Technologies Associate Supervisor.

Crews were also collecting data in Hamilton and Paradise Townships as well as Mount Pocono Borough.

The county-wide reassessment project is expected to wrap up next year.