Mike Papi Minor League baseball player

Posted 7:00 pm, May 30, 2017, by

Mike Papi made a name for himself at Tunkhannock HS and then the University of Virginia baseball team.  This weekend, Papi was called up to Triple A Columbus.  As it turns out, the Clippers are back in NEPA taking on the  RailRiders and for Papi it has become a Homecoming for the Cleveland Indians prospect.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

