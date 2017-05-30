Mike Papi made a name for himself at Tunkhannock HS and then the University of Virginia baseball team. This weekend, Papi was called up to Triple A Columbus. As it turns out, the Clippers are back in NEPA taking on the RailRiders and for Papi it has become a Homecoming for the Cleveland Indians prospect.
Mike Papi Minor League baseball player
