Man Locked Up Accused of Sexually Assaulting Minor

LANSFORD -- Police in Carbon County have charged a man they say sexually assaulted a minor.

Officers say Calvin Cederborg, 31, assaulted the victim Sunday at a home in Lansford.

Cederborg is locked up in Carbon County. He's charged with aggravated indecent assault without consent, aggravated indecent assault by forcible compulsion, aggravated indecent assault of an unconscious victim, aggravated indecent assault of a victim less than 16 years of age, corruption of minors, and other charges.