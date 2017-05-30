Lakeland vs Mid Valley softball

Posted 10:49 pm, May 30, 2017, by

Mid Valley met Lakeland in the District 2, Class 'AAA' softball semifinals.  Mid Valley rallied from a 7-1 hole to win 9-7.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s