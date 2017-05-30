Historic Night Of Professional Boxing Coming To Tannersville June 9th

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Jesse Oltmanns Sr. is climbing back into the ring on Friday night June 9th at the Chateau Resort and Conference Center in Tannersville. At 41 it's his first pro fight in Pennsylvania in 14 years. He's (11-6) in his career and was a former sparring partner for heavyweight champion Larry Holmes.

"It's just that thing man! I got it in me. I slimmed down. I come back to weight. I come back to life and it's just time. You know this is what I was born to do, and this is what I like doing," said Jesse Oltmanns Sr.

Oltmanns Sr. a Pocono Mountain East grad will fight on the same card as his son Jesse Jr. who graduated from Pocono Mountain West. He has a record of (11-2), and it will be a historic night in Pennsylvania boxing for the Oltmanns family and boxing back in the Poconos.

"I was thrown to the wolves early. He put me in there early against him and top-notch guys and his mind and he's been in this sport for 20 plus years I believe so it's been amazing," said Jesse Oltmanns Jr.

"It's going to go down in history as one of the best night of fights in the state of Pennsylvania and especially in the Poconos," said A.J. Hiller.

Besides the Oltmanns father/son combination on June 9th you will be entertained by former New York Giant offensive lineman Mike Bamiro. He is 6-8 and slowing making the transition into boxing, but Mike tells me he would love another shot in the NFL.

"I'm very excited! As opposed to who is getting in the ring with me. I'm not too sure. Probably wouldn't be the best idea for him, but someone is going to have to eventually but yes it's going to be great I'm really enjoying boxing and I picked it up as something to keep myself in shape for football," said Mike.

Also cruiser-weight Lamont Capers carries his (79-2) career record into the ring looking to improve on his 22nd world ranking.

"Oh! Man I'm hoping for a knockout this fight. That's how hungry I am. It's going to be a good show though," said Lamont Capers.

