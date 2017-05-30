Girl Scouts Open Time Capsule They Buried 10 Years Ago

Posted 11:23 pm, May 30, 2017, by

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- As students around our area get ready to graduate, some are pausing to look back.

Girl Scouts from Brownie Troop 44 in the Clarks Summit area unearthed a time capsule the girls buried 10 years ago.

Tuesday night, seven of the 12 original Brownie members were on hand to open the capsule.

Some of the items had become waterlogged and ruined, but the girls found an old flip phone, some pictures, and a Webkinz, which was all the rage when the time capsule was buried back in 2007.

Most of the girls are now high school seniors preparing to graduate from Abington Heights.

Talkback 16 Online Discussion:

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s