Girl Scouts Open Time Capsule They Buried 10 Years Ago

SOUTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP -- As students around our area get ready to graduate, some are pausing to look back.

Girl Scouts from Brownie Troop 44 in the Clarks Summit area unearthed a time capsule the girls buried 10 years ago.

Tuesday night, seven of the 12 original Brownie members were on hand to open the capsule.

Some of the items had become waterlogged and ruined, but the girls found an old flip phone, some pictures, and a Webkinz, which was all the rage when the time capsule was buried back in 2007.

Most of the girls are now high school seniors preparing to graduate from Abington Heights.