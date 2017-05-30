From Sand to Sod: Historic Bowman Field Gets Upgrade

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WILLIAMSPORT -- Over the past few weeks, BB&T Ball Park in Williamsport, commonly known as Historic Bowman Field, has been almost unrecognizable.

Because of construction, the field has been just a pile of dirt.

Thanks to money from Major League Baseball, the first patch of new sod was rolled out onto the field Tuesday, less than a month until opening day.

There's still a lot to do before the first game of the season. Construction is well underway. Now, they finally have green back on the diamond.

This multi-million-dollar construction project may be in its home stretch, but before the Crosscutters can throw out the first pitch, construction crews need to redo the home stretch.

"We wouldn't have the playing surface, honestly the season couldn't start. We couldn't play the Major League game," said David Witmer with Reynolds Construction Management.

"MLB is redoing the field at their expense including new irrigation and drainage," said Gabe Sinicropi, Williamsport Crosscutters public relations.

This summer during the Little League World Series, the St. Louis Cardinals and the Pittsburgh Pirates will play a game at BB&T Ball Park in Williamsport.

Jeanine Gross was born in Williamsport. Now, she's helping remodel one of its most historic places. This week, her team is installing single seats where there used to be grandstand seating.

This part of the project is paid for through a state grant.

"It was in very good condition, but again where do you tell a person to sit and not sit. They were numbered. They were individualized," said Jeanine Gross with Contour Seats Inc. "The renovations that they are doing will put us through another lifetime far beyond mine. I think it's a good investment for the community."

The project is on schedule. They plan to have all of the grass in by the end of the week.

Opening day is June 20.