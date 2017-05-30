× Fate of the Upper Delaware River Hangs in Balance

BUCKINGHAM TOWNSHIP — Within 48 hours, the water levels on the upper Delaware River could plummet.

That’s if an agreement can’t be reached among New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Pennsylvania and New York City.

Just off Route 191 in northern Wayne County near the New York state line, a river guide gets ready to take fly fishermen onto the Delaware.

It’s a big industry around here, enough to bring in folks from out-of-state who fish for cold water trout or take river trips.

By the end of the month, however, much of that business could be in jeopardy if Pennsylvania, Delaware, New York, New Jersey and New York City can’t agree on how much water should be released from reservoirs upriver.

“If they can`t agree, it`s an ecological and environmental disaster, not just for the fishery for everything that depends on the river,” said fishing guide Joe DeMalderis.

The Friends of the Upper Delaware River has been working to get an agreement in place by the end-of-month deadline. If there’s no deal, the policy reverts back to something drawn up in the early 1980’s.

“The river you`re looking at right now might be 1/10 of the size on Thursday. It doesn`t take a rocket scientist to figure out what that`s going to mean to fish and bugs,” said Jeff Skelding, executive director of The Friends of the Upper Delaware River.

“We shouldn`t have to suffer for a problem those guys have making a decision,” added Dan Plummer, also with organization.

Not only does the wildlife and aquatic life depend on the river levels on the river, so do countless businesses like guides, fly shops and hotels and restaurants as well.

“No water in the river, no fishing to be had, myself and other guides that are with me, we have no income, plain and simple,” said DeMalderis.

So far, New Jersey is asking for more access to water in the event of a drought and accuses New York City of failing to negotiate in good faith.

The deadline for the agreement is June 1st.