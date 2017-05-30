DeLorean Driver Gets Speeding Ticket for Driving 88 Mph, Exact Speed in ‘Back to the Future’

Posted 8:49 am, May 30, 2017, by , Updated at 07:04AM, May 30, 2017

SANTA CLARITA, CA -- A Santa Clarita man who drives a DeLorean, the famed car from the “Back to the Future” movies, was given a speeding ticket recently for going the exact speed that broke the space-time continuum in the classic films.

Spencer White's DeLorean is shown on May 29, 2017. (Credit: KTLA)

Spencer White now has bragging rights.

He was driving on the 14 Freeway when he realized he was traveling at 85 mph, according to KTLA.

“My mom, she’s looking at me and she just says, ‘Take it up to 88, let’s do it,” White said.

“I was at 88 for about two seconds, and, immediately I saw a police officer behind me.”

White said both he and his mother started laughing when the officer told them how fast he was going.

“He’s even got this big grin on his face like he’s won the lottery,” White said of the officer.

“Because of the car and everything, it just was hilarious,” White said.

Spencer White shared this photo he took of the officer's radar gun showing he hit 88 mph.

The officer was so impressed that he let White take a photo of the marking on the radar gun.

He said he didn’t actually travel through time because he didn’t have the flux capacitor on him and “was out of plutonium.”

White said he thought “for a second” that the officer would let him off with a warning, but he eventually handed White a ticket for about $400.

The "Back to the Future" enthusiast described it as “the dream ticket.”

