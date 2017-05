× Deadly Crash in Carbon County

Lower Towamensing Twp. — State Police in Carbon County said a 70 year old woman from Palmerton was killed in a crash Sunday evening.

According to troopers, Sylvia Lucas was driving along Hahn’s Dairy Road in Lower Towamensing Township near Palmerton when she lost control of her vehicle and crashed into a tree.

Authorities have not said what led to the fatal crash in Carbon County.