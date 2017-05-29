Taylor Parade Goes on Despite Rain

TAYLOR -- Red, white, and blue raincoats and umbrellas could be seen along South Main Street in Taylor. People didn't let the rain keep them from marking Memorial Day with a parade.

There were bands with bagpipes, plenty of fire trucks, and flags flying everywhere.

Despite the cheerful marchers, there is melancholy here, too.

"I lost 11 or 12 buddies in Vietnam. I think of them," said Paul Oustrich of Taylor.

Oustrich says on Memorial Day, he feels closer to those long-lost friends.

"All young men, all young men but they gave their all."

The Air Force veteran has plenty of company to lift his heart. He's surrounded by people he loves.

"It's nice to see our neighbors and all the people who come back to Taylor to see the parade," said Jackie Oustrich of Taylor.

A parade in the rain can still make moments to remember.

