Space Rocks For Sale in Schuylkill County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

POTTSVILLE -- Over the years, meteorites have landed in Pennsylvania, but it's a new store in Schuylkill County that brings outer space crashing down for kids and adults to explore.

"Each [meteorite] has it's own unique properties," explained Roger Whebe, the owner of Martian Meteorites on North Second Street in Pottsville, which sells actual meteorites that have crashed into Earth. "It reacts differently for magnets, heat, even drilling. I tried to drill them and some were impossible and some were easy."

"There are several meteorite stores online but there are none that are available for someone to physically come in and grab one of these things and grab a meteorite and say, 'This is the one I want,'" said Wehbe.

Astronomy and geology coming to life, with a chance for people to get their own piece of outer space and even touch rocks from the moon and Mars.

Playing with meteorites for tonight's story on @WNEP. Fun fact: meteorites have a high concentration of iron - so they are magnetic! pic.twitter.com/qYbr6bl6Pv — Clay LePard (@ClayLePard) May 30, 2017

People Newswatch 16 spoke with admitted it's an usual attraction coming to Pottsville. But they're also optimistic such a niche store will bring new people to the downtown.

"Unless you're able to actually attend a university or go to a campus or a museum, you don't have that type of stuff around in Pottsville," said Tina Coulson of Pottsville. "Having a store around here would be really educational for the kids."

A place for kids like Christian Bennett, who is visiting Pottsville from Harrisburg.

"Because it's from another planet and it would just be cool to feel what it feels like," he said.

The Martian Materials store officially opens on June 12.