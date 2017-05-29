Rainy Weather No Match for People in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COOLBAUGH TOWNSHIP -- The "No Vacancy" sign at Tobyhanna State Park in Coolbaugh Township is down now, but it was up all weekend for the unofficial start of summer.

Hundreds of people packed the park for the long Memorial Day weekend.

Dozens of RVs and tents were still pitched with people enjoying the great outdoors.

"Oh, we are just getting away for the weekend camping. We live close by so we decided to give it a try and have a good time," said Kim Olizarowicz, Tobyhanna Township.

The Olizarowicz family is from Tobyhanna Township and understands weather in the Poconos is always changing.

"We had it a little bit easier because we have a little camper, but we are having fun and bonding with family," said Steve Olizarowicz, Tobyhanna Township.

Those who opted to stay in the great outdoors for the long weekend tell us it's so nice to be able to get away, even if it's just for a few days. And even though the weather didn't cooperate, they still had a good time.

"It was awesome. The rain didn't stop us. We just prepared ourselves because we knew there might be some bad weather, but we were prepared for it," said Ivelisse Cruz, New Jersey.

This duo from New Jersey come to Tobyhanna State Park often. It's a way to get out of the city and spend some time in the Mountains.

"Love it. It's the best. It's our time to get away from the kids. We disappear real fast. We need to but this is the best and it's healthy for you," said Melvin Caldwell, New Jersey.

Tobyhanna State Park rangers tell Newswatch 16, now that the Memorial Day weekend is wrapped up, they can start planning for Fourth of July weekend--another popular holiday when many people escape to the park.