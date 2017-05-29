× Rainy End to Holiday Weekend on Lake Wallenpaupack

PALMYRA TOWNSHIP — The weather cooperated for most of the holiday weekend but turned rainy and cool for Memorial Day.

It’s not often you don’t see boats on Lake Wallenpaupack over Memorial Day weekend but the dreary weather can take the blame.

Campers were headed home from Wilsonville Campground near Hawley following two decent days to kick off the season.

“Hopefully the sun comes out. I was out kayaking all morning, I got wet, trying to stay dry now,” said Keith Frederick of Pennsburg.

The Frederick family, all four generations, kept dry as best they could, knowing full well Memorial Day weekend is never guaranteed to be warm and sunny.

“It was three great days, a year ago today, it was great,” said Amy Hopkins of Wilsonville Campground.

This year; not as great for Wilsonville Campground. The owners said they had roughly two-dozen families stay the weekend mainly because it was a less-than-favorable forecast.

“Last year I had probably double that because of the nice weather, they just came,” added Hopkins.

Things like scenic boat tours have been running all weekend long on Lake Wallenpaupack, but because it’s raining on Memorial Day, those tours are iffy, depending on what it’s doing when they plan to launch.

“People don’t want to get wet, too much, the boat’s moving. even though you have covers, the rain’s coming in,” said Steve Gelderman of Wallenpaupack Scenic Boat Tour.

A family from New York City was excited to see the lake by boat even if it ended up being a damp ride. But for businesses that rely on the weather, the summer season has only begun.

“Despite the forecast and despite the weather we had a good weekend,” added Gelderman.