Noise Complaint Leads to Shots Fired in Schuylkill County

WALKER TOWNSHIP — A party led to complaints and then gunfire in Schuylkill County.

Troopers say Eimont Bronzini complained to police about his neighbors’ party in Tamaqua on Sunday.

Troopers checked it out and left when they didn’t find any noise problems.

Cops say that’s when Bronzini opened fire near the neighbors’ home.

The 58 year oldĀ is now locked up in Schuylkill County prison.