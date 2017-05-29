Hundreds Line the Streets to Honor Those Who Gave the Ultimate Sacrifice

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORTY FORT -- Members of the color guard held their flags high during a Memorial Day parade through the Forty Fort area honoring those who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

"We're so fortunate in this country to have the freedoms we have. We do take them for granted and we want to remember those who lost their lives to give us these freedoms," Patricia Butler of Forty Fort said.

People dressed in stars and stripes said this reminds them every year that freedoms are not free because not everyone is fortunate enough to come home.

"They sacrificed so much for our country. I think it's the least we can do to come out and pay respects to them for what they do," Jim Novak of Forty Fort said.

Hundreds of people lined the streets from Kingston to Forty Fort to show their support.

"I'm surprised at how many people came out today just to see the parade," Army veteran Bernard Shinko said.

The grand marshall of the parade was celebrating his 93rd birthday today, however he said today is not about him.

"I am so proud, but no notoriety on me. This is a day for remembering the one who gave the supreme sacrifice," World War II Army veteran Henry Rishkofski said.

Marine Corps veteran Rich Pries carried the ceremonial wreath at the Forty Fort Cemetery. He also carried on a family tradition.

"My grandfather, who I never met before, he died before I was born. He was the commander of the VFW hall in Kingston in 1945. He performed the same ceremony that I'm doing today," Pries said.

They did it all for the land of the free and the home of the brave.