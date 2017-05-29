Hundreds Attend Annual Memorial Day Ceremony in the Poconos

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GILBERT -- Under a light drizzle, American Legion Post 927 members played taps and performed a gun salute all while members of the American Legion and a local Boy Scout troop raised flags.

It was all part of an annual Memorial Day ceremony in Gilbert.

"This is extremely important. These are men and women who laid down their lives and we need to remember them," said Commander Robert Calcavecchia, American Legion Post 927.

During the ceremony, names of the service men and women who lost their lives were read aloud by Legion member Glen Lippincott.

He says he knew a few of the names on the list. It was his way of remembering his fallen comrades.

"'Lest we forget' is a phrase that we often use. I think that's what it is. It's their name there, but they were someone's brother and son and they need to be remembered on days like today and take the time out to remember the sacrifices and what they did," said Glen Lippincott, American Legion Post 927.

"It's really heartwarming to me, especially," said Calcavecchia.

Members of the community also came to watch the ceremony. Carolyn Pellerin from Saylorsburg was one of them. She tells Newswatch 16 she came to honor all the military men and women in her family.

"I am so proud in a world right now where everyone is so divided, it is wonderful to see everyone together and absolutely appreciating all the men and women who have given so much. It's such a wonderful experience," said Carolyn Pellerin, Saylorsburg.